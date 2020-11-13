We could all do with a little bit of cheer this year and therefore, following the amazing success of the 2018 and 2019 Father Christmas coins, The Pobjoy Mint is proud to present a new design for this year featuring Father ChristmasTM, the character derived from a British Children’s book written and illustrated by Raymond Briggs. The new design is the first-ever Christmas 50 pence issued on behalf British Indian Ocean Territory.

The books known as Father Christmas and Father Christmas Goes on Holiday were published in 1973 and 1975, respectively. But Father Christmas in these publications is a different interpretation of the stereotypical character.

He still looks like the Father Christmas we all know and love with his traditional large white beard and red suit. However, Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas is a down-to-earth working man living in contemporary Britain with his pets and reindeer, coping with everyday domestic chores and preparing for another Christmas.

The first book won the annual Kate Greenaway medal from the Library Association in 1973, which recognized the year’s best children’s book illustration by a British subject. In addition, for the 50th Anniversary of the medal in 2005, a panel named it one of the top 10 winning works.

The design is inspired by an illustration from Raymond Brigg’s book showing Father Christmas riding his sleigh and delivering presents. The inscription reads ‘Father Christmas’ and the value ‘FIFTY PENCE’ is shown. Approved by the Licensor and Buckingham Palace, which is very fitting as in the book the last delivery is to the Palace, the obverse of the coin carries the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This stunning 50 Pence coin has now been struck in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish colored and uncolored, Proof Sterling Silver colored, Proof Sterling Silver Piedfort colored, Proof 22ct Gold, and Proof 22ct Gold Piedfort.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin in color will be presented in a Christmas card and the uncolored coin in a decoration card. The Silver and Gold coins will be presented in a beautiful red box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: 22ct Gold, Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: Gold, Silver, Cu-Ni: 8.00 g; Piedfort Gold & Silver: 16.00 g Issue Limit: Gold: 395; Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 7,500; Piedfort Gold: 99; Piedfort Silver: 950

