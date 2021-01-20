Proof .925 Sterling Silver Coin Already Sold out

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a new 50 pence coin in the Antarctic Ship series featuring Scotia on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. This new coin commemorates the centenary of William Speirs Bruce who led the Scottish National Antarctic Expedition.

William Speirs Bruce was a British naturalist, polar scientist, and oceanographer who organized and led the Scottish National Antarctic Expedition to the South Orkney Islands and the Weddell Sea. In 1901, Bruce purchased a Norwegian whaler and during the following months, the ship was transformed into an Antarctic research vessel with two laboratories, a dark room, and specialist equipment. It was also equipped with 11,000 meters of cable to allow for deep-sea trawling for marine specimens and other equipment for the collection of seawater and sea bottom samples. The hull of the ship was reinforced to withstand the pressures of the Antarctic ice.

Renamed Scotia, the expedition left Troon in Scotland in November 1902 and headed south towards Antarctica, where Bruce intended to set up winter quarters in the Weddell Sea quadrant. Having got stuck in the heavy ice, Scotia retreated to Buenos Aires until she was able to set sail again, following repairs in January 1904 to explore the Weddell Sea.

In March of that year, new land was sighted which Bruce named Coats Land, but in danger of becoming icebound, Scotia turned north again for the long voyage back to Scotland. One of the achievements of the expedition was to establish the first permanent weather station in Antarctica, which is still operational now. This coin commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the death of William Speirs Bruce who passed away in October 1921.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof .925 Sterling Silver, Unc. Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Cu-Ni: 2,750

Presentation

The Cupro-Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special presentation pack. The .925 sterling silver coin is sold out

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint