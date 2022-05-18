New 5oz Silver Proof Coin Features Goldclad Lincoln Memorial Penny

Brand New 2022 5oz Silver Proof Coin

Stunning Goldclad® Official Lincoln Penny Inset into the Coin

Commemorating the Centenary of the Lincoln Memorial

Limited to 299 coins worldwide

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new 5oz Silver Proof coin to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government.

In 1913, Congress approved the design and location of the commission, with construction beginning in 1914. The 30th of May, 2022 marks the 100th Anniversary of the completion of the Lincoln Memorial.

Honoring the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and inspired by the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, the memorial features a statue of the seated Lincoln; engravings of the Gettysburg Address and Second Inaugural Address, two of his greatest speeches; and murals with allegorical depictions of his greatest accomplishments as president – the reunification of the United States following the Civil War and the emancipation of more than four million enslaved persons.

The Lincoln Memorial is an American national memorial built to honor the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. It is on the western end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., across from the Washington Monument.

The statue in the Lincoln Memorial was carved by Piccirilli Brothers under the supervision of the sculptor Daniel Chester French and took four years to complete. The statue, which was originally intended to be only 10 feet/3 meters tall finally stood at 19 feet/5.8 meters tall and sits inside the memorial, which is in the form of a neoclassical temple. The memorial’s architect was Henry Bacon.

The 1 cent Lincoln Penny featuring the Memorial was issued by the United States Mint between 1959 and 2008 and to make this coin extra special, an official 1 cent Lincoln Penny has been Goldclad® and inset into each 5oz Silver coin below the central design of the seated figure of Abraham Lincoln. This amazing coin is a fitting tribute to one of the best-known presidents of the United States.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, on the obverse.

Presentation

The 5oz Silver Proof coin is presented in a red set box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver Diameter: 65.00 mm Weight: 155.52 g Issue Limit: 299

