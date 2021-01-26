Also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new bi-color titanium coin on behalf of the British Virgin Islands featuring the popular flamingo. This exciting new coin has been produced in pink and light green titanium, which really captures the essence of this lovable bird.

The coin features the American flamingo (also known as the Caribbean flamingo), a large species found in the islands. The design shows two adult flamingos standing in a pool of water with a background that includes a waterfall and palm trees.

Flamingos live in flocks, are very social, and can in fact fly. The reason why so many people think that flamingos can’t fly is because not many of the birds are ever seen to do so. Typically, when flamingos migrate, they do so at night. They prefer to fly with a cloudless sky and favorable tailwinds.

Flamingos remain part of popular culture not only because of their graciousness but also because they tend to live a seemly quiet life in their natural habitat, which happens to be the tropics.

They also devote considerable time to collective displays before, during, and after breeding. Several hundred to several thousand flamingos are all involved simultaneously with ritualized postures and movements to synchronize breeding.

Due to the difficulty of striking Titanium coins and the fact that Titanium reacts differently with every strike, each flamingo coin is technically different from all others. There is also a lined effect unique to this metal that is present on each coin.

The obverse of the coin features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin is also available in Cupro Nickel.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Bi-Color Titanium; Cu-Ni Diameter: Titanium: 36.10 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Titanium: 10.00 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Titanium: 7,500; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The Titanium coin is protected by an acrylic capsule and then packaged in a beautiful red box and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. The Unc. Cupro Nickel Coin is shipped in a Pobjoy Mint Pouch.

