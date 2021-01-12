The series of coins released last year on behalf of Sierra Leone featuring the Big Cats proved to be extremely popular and therefore Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a new Fine Gold coin featuring one of the Big Cats from the original release, the undisputed King of the Jungle – the Lion.

There are 36 species of the wild cat family throughout the world but many if not all face the possibility of extinction. Their only hope is the intervention of man through conservation programs. These cats are part of the African culture and the conservation of these incredible animals is of paramount importance. National parks, like Kruger in South Africa, play an essential role in providing a protective area for tourists to see these cats together but at the same time enabling conservation of natural habitats for these endangered species that will hopefully allow future generations to enjoy these magnificent animals.

The coin has been produced in 999.9 Fine Gold and features the head of a Lion with the word “LION’ incused and the name of the series “BIG CATS” raised in relief. As with the original coins, the denomination for the coin is on the obverse of the coin with the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .9999 Gold Diameter: 11.00 mm Weight: 0.5 g Issue Limit: 199

Presentation

The capsulated 1⁄2 gram Proof gold coins are packaged in a faux-leather red presentation box with a Certificate of Authenticity.

