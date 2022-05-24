New Coin Commemorates the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II





Also available in Proof Sterling Silver, with an exceptionally low issue limit of only 170

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a second coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the British Virgin Islands.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Upon her father acceding to the throne in 1936 after the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, Elizabeth was made the heir presumptive. At the age of 25 years old, her father’s death resulted in Elizabeth becoming queen regnant and marked the start of what would become the longest rule of any other Monarch in British history.

Since Elizabeth’s birth, the British Empire has continued its transformation into the Commonwealth of Nations. By the time of her accession in 1952, her role as head of multiple independent states was already established. In 1953, the Queen and her husband embarked on a seven-month round-the-world tour, visiting 13 countries and covering more than 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) by land, sea, and air. She became the first reigning monarch of Australia and New Zealand to visit those nations. Throughout her reign, the Queen has made hundreds of state visits to other countries and tours of the Commonwealth making her the most widely traveled head of state. In 1966, the Queen made her first official visit to the British Virgin Islands. She was 40 years old and had been on the throne for 14 years.

Significant events during her reign have included the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 and the celebrations of her Silver, Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees in 1977, 2002, 2012, and 2022, respectively. 2022 is increasingly special as it marks the first time an English monarch will celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, with 70 years of service.

The design of the coin features an incuse portrait of HM King George VI facing a portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The design is surrounded by a laurel wreath, used as a symbol of victory, success, and achievement which is particularly apt for this historic anniversary. The design also incorporates the official emblem for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which was selected as the winning entry in a competition run in conjunction with the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands, the coin has been produced in Cupro Nickel and Proof Sterling Silver. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Uncirculated Cupro Nickel coin comes raw in tubes. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in an acrylic box with a complimentary outer sleeve.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 170; Cu-Ni: 2,700

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

