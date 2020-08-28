New Coin in Penguin 50p Series Features the Macaroni Penguin

Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored coin available in a special collector’s album

Incredibly Low Issue Limit: 2,500

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the penultimate 50 pence coin in the penguin series on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Government. The third coin in the new series features the macaroni penguin.

The Penguins coins have been vastly popular with collectors and this very low issue limit series is no different. The series has been complemented with a limited edition silver coin series making this series even more special and incredibly popular.

The macaroni penguin (Eudyptes chrysolophus) was given its name by early English explorers who compare the orange/yellow plume feathers of the macaroni penguin to the feathers found in a hat known as a “Macaroni”. These orange feathers make this penguin stand out from the rest as they provide a striking contrast against the penguins’ environment.

They are one of six species of crested penguin and very closely related royal penguin. They can dive anywhere between 15-70 meters and can hold their breath for up to three minutes. Macaroni penguins spend around six months at sea while foraging for fish.

Adults weigh on average 5.5 kg (12 lb) and are 70 cm (28 in) in length. The male and female are very similar in appearance; the male is slightly larger and stronger with a relatively larger bill. Like all penguins, it is flightless, with a streamlined body and wings stiffened and flattened into flippers for a marine lifestyle.

The design on the coin itself features a single macaroni penguin. The Pobjoy Mint exclusive effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is shown on the obverse of the coin.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver, Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 199; Cu-Ni: 2,500

Presentation

We have produced a collector’s album (sold separately) for this set of colored penguins, which gives important facts and information about the individual penguins. The Proof Sterling silver coins are presented in an acrylic box with a special presentation sleeve.

