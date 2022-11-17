New Coin in Tiffany Art Metropolis Series Features St. Peter's Basilica

Tiffany Art Metropolis: San Pietro

Palau. 25 Dollars 2022. Silver .999. 5 oz. 65 mm. Black Proof. Mintage: 555 pieces.

Palau. 500 Dollars 2022. Gold .9999. 5 oz. 50 mm. Proof. Mintage: 50 pieces.

Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features the eastern facade of. The left and the right window above the portal have a red Tiffany inlay. In the left field SAN PIETRO IN VATICANO, below the coat of arms of the

The other side presents a view inside St. Peter’s Basilica. Through the open wings of Filarete’s central portal with the depictions of Paul (left) and Peter (right), we look into the nave. In the center, the main altar with Bernini’s baldachin. Below the coat of arms of Palau and the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 25 or 500 $; below a red Tiffany inlay with the floor plan of St. Peter. At the very bottom the inscription Tiffany Art 2022 Metropolis.

Background

Since 2021, CIT has been issuing the successor to the legendary Tiffany series: Tiffany Art Metropolis. In 2022, Paris was followed by Rome.

Every year, Tiffany Art Metropolis consists of two issues with completely different motifs for each city. “Roma” was already launched in the spring of 2022. The issue focused on the Tiber River, which flows – as an inlay of green Tiffany glass –through the three-dimensional depiction of the city of Rome, presented from a bird’s eye view. The second issue, which is released with a significantly smaller mintage figure, takes up the city’s most popular building: St. Peter’s Basilica with its world-famous dome.

Who wouldn’t recognize this massive monument to the papacy, built over the humble tomb where St. Peter’s bones are believed to have been discovered? CIT reproduces its baroque splendor with an attention to detail that is reminiscent of the master of numismatic architectural designs, Jacques Wiener. Thanks to sophisticated smartminting technology and inlay technique that has been perfected over many years, Tiffany Art Metropolis San Pietro is an elaborate work of art that provides three views of St. Peter’s at once: the facade on one side, the glance inside on the other side, and the floor plan as a recessed image inside the Tiffany glass on the other side. Jacques Wiener would be amazed by these coins, which even surpass his own creations.

Further Information

