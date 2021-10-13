New Coin Series Features Sierra Leone's Wild Five Animals Starting With the Giraffe

Produced in stunning High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver

Also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the first coin in a series of five coins depicting Sierra Leone’s “Wild 5” animals featuring the giraffe.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent high relief which really shows the detail of the head of the Giraffe design and illustrates the appeal of these animals. The “Big 5” series in 2019, and the “Big Cats” in 2020, proved extremely popular with collectors, and we know this series will be the same.

The first coin in the series features the ultimate icon of the savanna – the giraffe.

The world’s tallest mammal, the giraffe averages at around 4.6-6.1 meters tall, with their legs alone often being taller than most humans. These incredible animals were referred to as the “Queen of the Beasts” due to their delicate features and graceful poise. Like human fingerprints, no two individual giraffes share the same pattern, making these animals truly unique.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on. Therefore, it seems only right to depict some more of these iconic animals on a brand new five-coin series.

The coin has been produced in high relief in 2oz Proof .999 Fine Silver and is also available in uncirculated Cupro Nickel. The design features the head of a giraffe in relief with the word “GIRAFFE” whilst the obverse of the coin shows the coat of arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone. This is the first coin in the series and a further four coins will be released featuring: The Hippo, The Antelope, The Baboon, and The Zebra.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: Silver: 50.00 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Silver: 62.21 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 500; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The encapsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity. The Cupro Nickel coin is shipped raw in tubes.

