The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce A Christmas Carol – the new release and first Christmas coin of 2020 on behalf of Ascension Island. As Ascension Island is actually mentioned in Charles Dickens’ book Bleak House, we felt this would be a perfect fit for the issue of a Christmas Crown.

We are excited to share the new design which marks the 150th Anniversary of Charles Dicken’s death. But Dickens himself needs no introduction. Born on February 7, 1812, the English writer created some of the world’s best known fictional characters and is regarded by many as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era.

His novels and short stories are widely read all over the world today. Dickens died on June 9, 1870, and he was given the honor of being buried in Poet’s Corner in Westminster Abbey in London.

One story that remains especially popular all these years later and is still a great favorite during the festive season is A Christmas Carol (1843) and it is this book that is the inspiration behind the design for the Christmas coin. In the center of the design is Ebenezer Scrooge counting his money by candlelight. Surrounding him are the three ghosts who visit him on that eventful Christmas Eve– the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Future.

The obverse features the exclusive Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Sterling Silver; Cupro Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; CuNi: 10,000

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Christmas Carol coin will be housed raw in tubes (wholesale orders only – blue pouches can be purchased separately). Retail orders will include Blue pouches as shown. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a beautiful black box and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

