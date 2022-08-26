New Cupro Nickel Coin Celebrates 75th Anniverary of Last Walking Liberty

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new $1 coin to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the last Walking Liberty half dollar. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands.

The Walking Liberty half dollar was a United States half dollar coin minted from 1916 to 1947 and designed by Adolph A. Weinman, a well-known sculptor and engraver.

The coin design features a left-profile portrait of Lady Liberty as she walks toward the sun cresting a mountain on the horizon as she prepares to greet the new day. Lady Liberty is draped in the American flag and reaches out for the sun with her right hand as she carries branches of oak and laurel in her left hand, symbolizing both civil and military glory.

The eagle is depicted on the left of Lady Liberty and features the American national bird with his wings unfolded, fearless in spirit and conscious of his power. The eagle’s vigilant gaze and poised bearing represent the courage and bravery of the United States.

The Walking Liberty half dollar coin remains among the few existing currencies to contain any silver in their composition due to being minted before the production of silver coinage ceased in America. Despite its discontinuation, after 30 years the design remained extremely popular and since 1986, with a few modifications, the reverse featuring Lady Liberty has been used on American Silver Eagles to this day.

This amazing coin with an incredible patriotic motif is available in uncirculated cupro nickel inside a presentation pack. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusive to Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Cupro Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: 1,947

