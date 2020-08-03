New Proof Gold Coin Complements Popular Penguin Series From Pobjoy Mint

Incredibly Low Issue Limit of 199

Proof Fine 1/25oz Gold Coin featuring the Macaroni Penguin

Released on behalf of South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands

Numbered certificate presented in a beautiful red box

After the recent release of the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands Penguin Series, The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce a limited-edition Proof Fine 1/25oz Gold coin featuring the macaroni penguin to complement this immensely popular series.

The four-pound Gold coin has been released on behalf of the South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands with an incredibly small issue limit.

Named after an unusual Macaroni hairstyle of the 18th Century, macaroni penguins (Eudyptes chrysolophus) have orange tufty plumes for eyebrows. These orange feathers make this penguin stand out from the rest as they are often striking against the penguins’ environment.

There is an estimated population of 12 million breeding pairs but only a proportion of these live in the Antarctic region. The species is very colonial and form large colonies of hundreds of thousands of birds.

They are among the more vocal of the Penguins, especially when establishing their territories.

They can travel 250 miles (400km) just to find a hunting site and are known to spend six months at sea whilst foraging for food. They have been recorded diving as deep as 100 meters (330 feet) just to hunt their food.

The design on the coin itself features a single adult macaroni penguin. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Coin Specifications

Diameter: 13.92 mm Weight: 1.24 g Issue Limit: 199

Presentation

The coin is presented in a beautiful red box with a numbered certificate to make this small issue even more unique.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint