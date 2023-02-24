Featuring Tutankhamun’s Death Mask in full color

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new pyramid-shaped coin on behalf of Sierra Leone, to commemorate the centenary of the opening of Tutankhamun’s Tomb.

This stunning new coin has been created in a unique pyramid shape to emulate the Egyptian Pyramids and features Tutankhamun’s glorious funerary mask surrounded by hieroglyphics. To make this coin even more special, the death mask is shown in full color to highlight the beauty of this historical artifact.

The mask of Tutankhamun is a gold funerary mask of the 18th-dynasty ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, who reigned between 1334 and 1325 BCE. His death mask is considered one of the masterpieces of Egyptian art and it originally rested directly on the shoulders of the mummy inside the innermost gold coffin. It is constructed of two sheets of gold that were hammered together and weighs 22.5 pounds.

Almost completely intact, Tutankhamun’s Tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor was first opened in 1923 by English archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter. The Tomb consisted of four chambers, an entrance staircase, and a corridor, all of which were filled with an abundance of more than 5,000 artifacts, many of which were found to be made from solid gold. This vast collection consisted of thrones, furniture, statues, and masks including the infamous ‘Death Mask’ of Tutankhamun.

The excavation and documentation of the Tomb and its contents took Carter and his team an entire decade to complete due to the sheer volume of findings. During this period many archaeologists identified how, despite the vast number of artifacts retrieved, Tutankhamun’s Tomb was in fact smaller and less extensively decorated than other Egyptian royal tombs of its time. Many went on to suggest how this tomb was most likely constructed for a non-royal individual and was then adapted for Tutankhamun’s use after his premature death.

This coin is available as a $10 coin produced in 1oz Proof Fine Silver and presented in a unique Pobjoy Mint presentation box with a special certificate of authenticity. The obverse of the coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone surrounded by hieroglyphics.

King Tut Coin Presentation

The stunning pyramid-shaped coin will be housed in a silver box alongside a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Fine 1oz Silver Dimensions: 56.20 mm x 40.70 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 500

