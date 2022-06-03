New Royal Mint Coins Feature Queen’s Signature - 1st Time on UK Coinage

The Royal Mint has revealed a special collection of coins to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s reign

Each design in the collection is united by Her Majesty The Queen’s signature – the first time Her Majesty’s signature has featured on UK coins during her reign

The coins in the collection are available in a range of precious metals and finishes from The Royal Mint website



As people across the world begin to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Royal Mint, the original maker of UK coins, has today launched a special three-coin collection honoring Her Majesty’s reign.

The first coin in the collection focuses on Her Majesty’s awards and honors, recognizing individual service in many forms. The second coin highlights Her Majesty’s work with charities and as a patron, whilst the third and final coin celebrates the Commonwealth, a ‘family of nations’ she has championed throughout her reign.

Each coin in the collection is united by featuring Her Majesty The Queen’s signature in the center of each design. This marks the first time ever that this has featured on UK coinage during Her Majesty’s reign – a fitting tribute to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said:

“As we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we are delighted to reveal a coin collection marking Her Majesty’s incredible reign. Each coin design in the collection is united by the inclusion of Her Majesty’s signature, which is the first time this has ever featured on UK coinage during her reign. This special coin collection provides collectors with a wonderful and unique way to mark this incredible milestone in history, making the collection a perfect tribute for anyone looking to celebrate The Queen’s reign.”

The coin collection has been designed by Irish artist and illustrator P.J. Lynch who has represented three key areas of Her Majesty’s reign with richly symbolic designs that were inspired by and feature The Queen’s signature, as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.

Lynch said of his design, “When creating this series, I initially focused on The Queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands – it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets. It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”

The coins forming this collection celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, are available as gold Proof, silver Proof Piedfort, silver Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated editions from The Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com.

