New Silver Bullion Coin Commemorates 100 Years of the Lincoln Memorial

Brand New 2022 Reverse Frosted Silver Bullion Coin

Commemorating 100 years of the Lincoln Memorial

Limited to 5,000 Fine 999. Silver Bullion 1oz coins worldwide

Unique “P” privy mark

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of a brand new Reverse Frosted bullion $1 coin to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government.

The design of the coin features the seated figure of Abraham Lincoln. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

The Lincoln Memorial is an American national memorial built to honor the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. It is on the western end of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., across from the Washington Monument.

The statue in the Lincoln Memorial was carved by Piccirilli Brothers under the supervision of the sculptor Daniel Chester French and took four years to complete. The statue, which was originally intended to be only 10 feet/3 meters tall finally stood at 19 feet/5.8 meters tall and sits inside the memorial, which is in the form of a neoclassical temple. The memorial’s architect was Henry Bacon.

Bullion coins are always a very attractive purchase due to their intrinsic metal value and with this design featuring a new enhanced reverse cameo finish, it is an even more attractive purchase. In order to maintain the exclusivity of this piece, no more than 5,000 of the 1oz Fine 999. Silver Reverse Frosted bullion coins will be produced.

This amazing coin is a fitting tribute to one of the best-known presidents of the United States.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 5,000

