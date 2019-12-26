Whitman Publishing announces the upcoming release of a new Whitman book, 100 Greatest Modern World Coins, by authors Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker. The 168-page hardcover coffee-table book will debut in March 2020. Before then it can be pre-ordered online (including at Whitman.com) and from booksellers and hobby shops nationwide for $29.95 USD.

In this beautifully illustrated Whitman book, award-winning numismatic writers Morgan and Walker offer a guided tour of coins that have influenced the world and captured the imaginations of collectors since the early 1900s. Their exploration focuses on such factors as rarity, value, popularity, beauty, innovation, and historical significance.

“We start with the year 1901,” the authors say. “The twentieth century was such a consequential period for numismatics that its coins deserve to be considered among their peers. This is an essential period to study in order to understand the present and future role of coins in society. Over the course of 100 coins, we embark on an effort to tell that story.”

In the Whitman book’s foreword, Donald Scarinci, ranking member of the U.S. Treasury’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC), noted that modern coins bridge “the classic designs of the great eighteenth- and nineteenth-century engravers, like Pierre-Simon-Benjamin Duvivier and William Wyon, and the contemporary masterpieces of sculptors such as Herbert Wähner and Donald N. Everhart Jr.” He praised Morgan and Walker for setting each coin in context and bringing them to life.

“100 Greatest Modern World Coins will inspire, inform, and entertain you,” Scarinci said. “Enjoy the journey and let it spark ideas for building your own significant collection.”

100 Greatest Modern Coins is coffee-table-size, published in full color, with related historical images and stories for every coin. It also includes a perspective on market values, field populations, certified coins, quantities minted, specifications, auctions and private sales, museum holdings, coin artists, and more.

100 Greatest Modern World Coins

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker; foreword by Donald Scarinci

ISBN 0794846335

Hardcover, coffee-table (10 x 12 inches)

168 pages, full color

Retail $29.95 U.S.

