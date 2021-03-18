NGC and NCS Appoint NAC an Official Submission Center in Europe

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS) have appointed Numismatica Ars Classica (NAC) of Milan, Italy an Official Submission Center in Europe. As an Official Submission Center, NAC can assist with submissions to NGC and NCS, as well as answer questions about the companies’ services and benefits.

Since its founding in Zurich in 1998, the international auction house has opened offices in London and Milan. As one of the world’s leading ancient coin auction houses, NAC has offered some of the most important Greek and Byzantine coin collections in numismatic history. NAC has also collaborated with the distinguished Bibliothèque Nationale de France as well as several publications.

NAC holds two annual auctions at the renowned Hotel Baur au Lac in Zurich and runs an e-shop, offering some of the finest ancient coins available on the market year-round.

NGC’s partnership with this esteemed company will greatly benefit collectors and dealers throughout Europe. In an increasingly digital industry, NGC’s trusted expertise, accuracy, and integrity offers greater confidence to bidders as NAC expands its online presence.

“NGC and NAC are aligned in our efforts to provide the collectibles community with transparency and confidence to bid on top-tier coins sight-unseen,” said Giuliano Russo, owner of NAC. “Our European collectors and dealers trust NGC and NCS’s integrity and first-rate services.”

NGC provides expert, unbiased assessments of the authenticity and grade of coins, tokens, and medals. It has certified more than 49 million collectibles since 1987. NCS is a professional coin conservation service established in 2001. Since then, it has conserved more than one million coins.

After authentication and grading, NGC encapsulates collectibles in proprietary holders trusted by the Smithsonian Institution and museums worldwide to preserve and protect their most valued pieces. Every coin certified by NGC is backed by the NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade.

“NAC has a sterling reputation throughout Europe,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of NGC and NCS. “We are pleased to work with the company as an Official Submission Center to better serve our global collectibles community.”

NAC’s Milan office is located at Via Brera, 4 IT – 20121 Milano, Italy. For more information about NAC, call +39 02 8056304 or email milano@arsclassicacoins.com.

NGC and NCS are independent members within the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG). Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA, the CCG companies also have offices in London, Munich, Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as a global network of Official Submission Centers, Strategic Partners and Authorized Dealers.

For more information about NGC and NCS, visit NGCcoin.com.

