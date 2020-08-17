NGC-Graded British Gold Rarities Top Heritage Auctions World Coin Sale

British coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) led the way at the Heritage Auctions World Coins & Ancient Coins Platinum Night Auction, held August 5, 2020.

Highlighting NGC’s world and ancient coin grading services, most of the lots in the sale were certified by NGC, including 15 of the top 20 highest-grossing coins, as well as all 58 ancient coins.

A very rare Great Britain 1768 Pattern Gold 2 Guinea graded NGC PF 64+★ Cameo realized $384,000 USD, well above its pre-auction estimate. It dates from the early years of King George III’s rule and represents the first attempt to produce a large-sized gold coin during his reign. These coins were never struck for circulation, likely because they were too valuable for virtually all transactions.

A coin bearing the likeness of George III’s father and predecessor, a Great Britain 1729 East India Company 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 63, realized $216,000. The obverse shows King George II above the initials E.I.C., representing the economic powerhouse that became a major military force in India in the mid-1700s.

Another important coin in the sale was a rare 1835.(C) India 2 Mohurs Restrike graded NGC PF 66★ that realized $204,000. The obverse shows King William IV while the reverse shows a lion below the words EAST INDIA COMPANY, a testament to its longstanding influence in India. Like the previous coin, it greatly exceeded its pre-auction estimate.

“NGC has by far the most advanced certification services for world and ancient coins, supported by the industry’s best team of expert graders,” said NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer Mark Salzberg. “The impressive results of this auction underscore the marketplace’s preference for NGC’s expert services.”

Other NGC-certified world highlights in the sale included:

A Great Britain 1826 Gold 5 Pounds graded NGC PF 62 that realized $198,000 , more than triple its pre-auction estimate of $30,000 to $50,000

graded NGC PF 62 that realized , more than triple its pre-auction estimate of $30,000 to $50,000 A Bohemia 1635 Gold 10 Ducat graded NGC MS 62 that realized $168,000 , more than four times its pre-auction estimate of $25,000 to $35,000

graded NGC MS 62 that realized , more than four times its pre-auction estimate of $25,000 to $35,000 A Brazil 1822R Coronation 6400 Reis graded NGC AU Details that realized $102,000

graded NGC AU Details that realized A British India 1835.(C) Gold 2 Mohurs graded NGC AU 50 that realized $90,000

graded NGC AU 50 that realized A Great Britain 1763 Guinea Gold Pattern graded NGC PF 64 Cameo that realized $90,000

graded NGC PF 64 Cameo that realized A Great Britain 1893 5 Sovereign graded NGC PF 64 Ultra Cameo that realized $84,000

graded NGC PF 64 Ultra Cameo that realized A Russia 1757CNB Gold 10 Roubles graded NGC MS 62 that realized $78,000 , more than double its pre-auction estimate of $20,000 to $30,000 USD

graded NGC MS 62 that realized , more than double its pre-auction estimate of $20,000 to $30,000 USD An Italy 1755 Gold 5 Doppie graded NGC AU 58 that realized $72,000 .

NGC-certified ancient highlights in the sale included:

A Roman Empire – Septimus Severus, A.D. 193-211 Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients Choice MS, 5/5 Strike and 5/5 Surface with Fine Style that realized $60,000

graded NGC Ancients Choice MS, 5/5 Strike and 5/5 Surface with Fine Style that realized A Lydia – Croesus, 561-546 B.C. Gold Stater graded NGC Ancients Choice AU, 5/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface that realized $50,400

graded NGC Ancients Choice AU, 5/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface that realized A Roman Empire – Titus, A.D. 79-81 Sestertius graded NGC Ancients VF that realized $50,400

graded NGC Ancients VF that realized A Roman Empire – Commodus, A.D. 177-192 Gold Aureus graded NGC Ancients Choice MS, 5/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface that realized $50,400

graded NGC Ancients Choice MS, 5/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface that realized A Sicily, Syracuse – Euainetos, circa 405-370 B.C. Silver Decadrachm graded NGC Ancients Ch AU, 3/5 Strike and 4/5 Surface with Fine Style that realized $49,200 .

Prices realized include buyer’s premium and are expressed in US dollars.

