As a new era commences for the English monarchy, The Royal Mint is releasing memorial coins featuring the late Queen and, for the first time, the new King. Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is celebrating the release with a special label to complement coins featuring King Charles III. The Royal Mint is a storied and innovative institution that NGC is proud to count among its Strategic Partners.

This year saw several significant events for the royal family’s legacy. Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70-year reign — the longest in English history. In September, the Queen passed away, and her son, now Charles III, became King of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The new coins feature the first portrait of King Charles III, which the monarch personally approved.

Offered for Standard and Oversized NGC holders, the NGC King Charles III Special Label is available only to NGC Collector members and Authorized Dealers who make submissions through the US and Hong Kong offices for an additional $5 (USD) fee.

