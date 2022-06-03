NGC Now Grading London City View Coins

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is now receiving submissions of The Royal Mint’s City View Coinage, which debuts with the City of London.

Sovereign Rarities and Numismatica Genevensis SA collaborated with The Royal Mint to issue this exciting new series, celebrating the breathtaking views and cultural significance of famous urban landmarks. The coins are being produced in low mintages of Proof 1 kilo, 5 ounce, 2 ounce and 1 ounce in both gold and silver.

The London City View Coin features a panoramic historic view, including the River Thames and the Tower of London dating from the 17th century. As an iconic symbol of the last military conquest of Britain, its construction had a profound impact on the national culture and language while forging closer ties with mainland Europe.

Viewed from any vantage point, London sprawls in all directions, revealing its layered history.

One of the world’s oldest great cities, it has been perpetually reshaped by the restless energy of its citizens, and today, ancient monuments and modern skyscrapers stand side by side, as tall, steel-framed towers have redrawn the city’s skyline. However, for hundreds of years, the Tower of London dominated the area that has now become London’s financial district.

An etching by Wenceslaus Hollar (1607–77) inspired the reverse design that appears on the coin. Born in Prague, Hollar was a prolific artist who came to London in 1636. During the English Civil War, Hollar fought on the royalist side before moving to Antwerp for a time.

Hollar’s body of work comprises almost 2,800 prints, paintings, and drawings, and his views of London form a vital historical record before the Great Fire ravaged the city in 1666.

A new City View Coin, featuring a different historic city around the world, will be released every six months. Limited mintages will be available. The program pays tribute to historic City View coins struck around Europe centuries ago, among the most beautiful, detailed, and sought-after coins in existence.

City View Coins in History

Last year, two vintage German City View coins certified by NGC took the top spots, earning six figures, in Japan-based Auction World’s Sale 25. The coins display the skyline of Regensburg, Germany in the 1700s.

The higher-graded of the two coins — a Germany (1765-90) ICB Regensburg 5 Ducats graded NGC MS 63 — rocketed to nine times its opening bid of ¥4 million JPY (about $36,800 USD) to realize an astounding ¥37,740,000 (about $344,800). The coin depicts an aerial view of Regensburg across the Danube River on the obverse and the double-headed eagle emblem of the Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II on the reverse.

Another Regensburg coin, a Germany (1745-65) Regensburg 8 Ducats graded NGC MS 61 realized ¥25,530,000 (about $233,200 USD), more than four times its opening bid. On the obverse, the large coin features a bust of Francis I, the predecessor of Joseph II, who was crowned Holy Roman Emperor in 1745, while the view of the city of Regensburg is shown on the coin’s reverse.

The new City View Coins program will ultimately be a testament to these two pieces, along with the many other marvels that were produced during the 1600s and 1700s.

