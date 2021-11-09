Tiffany Art Metropolis: Notre-Dame

Palau. 25 Dollars 2021. Silver .999. 5 oz. 65 mm. Black Proof. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Mintage: 555. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Palau. 500 Dollars 2021. Gold .9999. 5 oz. 50 mm. Proof. Special technology: smartminting (Ultra High Relief); Tiffany glass inlay. Mintage: 50. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features a part of the main gate of Notre-Dame de Paris. Both entrance doors have a purple Tiffany glass inlay. In the lower field NOTRE-DAME / DE PARIS.

The other side features a view of Notre-Dame de Paris from the southeast; in the right side aisle (for the observer on the left) a field with purple Tiffany glass; in the upper field the coat of arms of Palau with the circumscription REPUBLIC OF PALAU 25 resp. 500 Dollars; below Tiffany Art 2021/Metropolis.

Background

In 2021, CIT used Tiffany glass inlay technology, which had been perfected in the context of the successful Tiffany series, to create a new series: Tiffany Art Metropolis. In spring, two issues were launched dedicated to the city of Paris, and they sold out in no time. CIT now complements these issues with two new coins. They add what is probably the best-known building of Paris to the series: Notre-Dame.

We certainly do not have to repeat the story of Notre-Dame at this point. It is enough to say that already on the very day of the 2019 fire, about 900 million euros were donated to reconstruct the cathedral. At the time, the entire world was shocked about the destruction of the national symbol, as was evidenced by expressions of sympathy – from Donald Trump to the Russian Patriarch.

CIT presents Notre-Dame as most visitors of Paris know it: one side is dominated by the main gate of the west side, the royal gallery, and the central rose window, while the other side presents what is probably the most beautiful overall view of the building, namely the view of the choir from the perspective of the former convent garden. A Tiffany glass inlay in solemn purple highlights the doors of the main portal, which were reserved for the bishop or the king at the time of Notre-Dame’s construction.

With Tiffany Art Metropolis – Notre-Dame, CIT created a gold and a silver coin that combine smartminting® technology with Tiffany glass inlay to create a special work of art that does justice to the granular delicacy of the Gothic building.

Further Information

