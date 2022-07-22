Pegasus 1oz Silver Proof Coin Now Available With Pearl Black Finish

Limited to only 2,000 coins worldwide!

The Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce that our flagship Pegasus coin is now available with a Pearl Black Finish for the first time. The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government, featuring the famous Greek mythological horse, Pegasus.

The design on this brand-new 1oz Proof Fine Silver coin has been produced with a Pearl Black Finish in the center with the Greek (meander) pattern surrounding Pegasus highlighted in Silver and shows the popular horse with its wings widespread. The lustrous “Pearl Black” finish is a special technique adopted by Pobjoy Mint.

Pegasus is one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. This winged horse is usually depicted as white in color and was always considered a good-hearted and gentle animal. Throughout his life, Pegasus remained a mysterious creature that symbolized divine inspiration or the journey to heaven. As a reward for his service and loyalty, Zeus honored him with special immortality, turning him into a constellation on the last day of his life.

The story of Pegasus begins when Perseus is sent to kill one of the three Gorgons – Medusa, who had writhing snakes instead of hair. It was said that anyone unfortunate enough to gaze on her face would turn to stone. The god Hermes and the goddess Athena came to aid Perseus with special gifts, including a shield which Perseus used as a mirror so he did not look directly at Medusa. When Perseus beheaded Medusa it is said that Pegasus was born from the blood of the Gorgon. Many wanted to capture Pegasus but no one could work out how to tame such a magnificent creature!

Over the years, many British Virgin Island coins have featured horses especially when celebrating Royal occasions and Olympic equestrian events. This made Pegasus the perfect choice for the new flagship coin for the British Virgin Islands and we are pleased to include this new 1oz Silver coin with a Pearl Black finish version in the collection.

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exclusive to Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The 1oz Silver Pegasus is available in a black presentation box with a numbered certificate.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .999 Silver Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 31.103 g Issue Limit: 2,000

