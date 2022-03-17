Penultimate Coin in Wild 5 Series Features the Baboon

Also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel

2oz Silver High Relief coins available to ship out March 30

The Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the release of the fourth and penultimate coin in a series of five coins depicting Sierra Leone’s “Wild 5” animals featuring the baboon.

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone, these new coins are being produced in magnificent high relief to emphasize the detail of the head of the baboon design and illustrate the appeal of these animals.

The fourth coin in the series features the world’s largest monkey – the baboon. There are five species of baboon scattered across various habitats throughout the world, with species largely inhabiting areas of open woodland and savannah. They range in size and weight depending on species, with the largest reaching around 40 kg (almost 90 lbs) in weight and 47 cm (about 1.5 ft) in height.

Baboons are noisy and sociable primates, who tend to live in groups of around 50 individuals – though groups of 300 are not unknown. This particular primate has a range of different vocalizations for communicating with each other, with over 30 distinct vocalizations including grunts and screams, in addition to a plethora of non-vocal gestures such as shrugging and lip-smacking. They exhibit many behavioral traits that are considered to be ‘human-like’ and have co-existed with human ancestors for many millions of years. The oldest baboon fossil is a skull found in South Africa that is thought to be two million years old.

Sub-Saharan Africa provides the most incredible opportunities for wildlife sightings, with an extremely varied mixture of animals across the continent. With such diversity of wildlife, Africa holds the titles for the biggest animals, the most dangerous animals, the fastest animals, the strongest animals, the most elusive animals, and so on.

Therefore, it seems only right to depict more of these iconic animals on a brand new five-coin series.

The coin has been produced in magnificent High Relief in 2oz Proof Fine Silver and is also available in Uncirculated Cupro Nickel. The design features the head of a baboon in relief with the word “BABOON” whilst the obverse of the coin shows the Coat of Arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone. This is the fourth coin in the series and the last coin that will be released features The Zebra.

Presentation

The capsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve that includes the Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: Silver: 50.00 mm; Cu-Ni: 38.60 mm Weight: Silver: 62.21 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 500; Cu-Ni: 10,000

Presentation

The encapsulated 2oz Fine Silver High Relief coins are packaged in a custom-made acrylic box with an outer printed sleeve which includes the Certificate of Authenticity. The Cupro Nickel coin is shipped raw in tubes.

