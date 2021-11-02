Perth Mint - Australian Lunar Series III 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Gilded Coin

The stunning 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Gilded Coin is the perfect gift or collectible for those born under the lunar tiger.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, and every 12th receding year, are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

Released as Australian legal tender, each coin is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 23,500 of the Australian Lunar Series III 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Silver Gilded Coin individually out of a maximum mintage of 25,000.

Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays a tiger cub following its proud and protective parent across a rocky terrain featuring ferns and bamboo. The tigers are gilded in 24-carat gold. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Year of the Tiger Silver Gilded Coin Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the tiger became the third animal of the Chinese lunar calendar and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of the coins in the Australian Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait of the British monarch in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Coin Specifications