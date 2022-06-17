Perth Mint Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Silver Koala With Gilded Coin

This extraordinary 3oz silver Proof gilded coin showcases one of Australia’s best-known native marsupials: the koala. Often perceived as a cuddly animal and generally sleepy during the daytime, the koala has an appealing bear-like face and thick grey fur. Spending much of its life in gum trees where it consumes large quantities of leaves, the koala can nevertheless be experienced close-up at sanctuaries and zoos throughout Australia.
Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 3oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.
The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Australian Koala – 15th Anniversary 2022 3oz Silver Gilded Coin.
Design
Celebrating the Koala’s 15th anniversary in silver, this coin features a 24- carat gilded portrayal of the sleepy creature lying on the bough of a gum tree. As well as the inscription ‘KOALA 15TH ANNIVERSARY’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the design includes the coin’s weight, purity, and year-date.
The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.
Elements of this design have been gilded in 24-carat gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.
Presentation
The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.
Designers
Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 (View Designer’s Profile).
Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.
Coin Specifications
|Country:
|Australia
|Year Of Issue:
|2022
|Denomination:
|Three Dollars (AUD)
|Mint Mark:
|P
|Mintage:
|2,000
|Alloy:
|.9999 Silver
|Weight:
|93.320 g
|Diameter:
|50.000 mm
|Thickness:
|6.000 mm
|OBV Designer
|Jody Clark
|REV Designer
|Ing Ing Jong
Find All the Perth Mint Coins available at APMEX