Perth Mint Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Silver Koala With Gilded Coin

This extraordinary 3oz silver Proof gilded coin showcases one of Australia’s best-known native marsupials: the koala. Often perceived as a cuddly animal and generally sleepy during the daytime, the koala has an appealing bear-like face and thick grey fur. Spending much of its life in gum trees where it consumes large quantities of leaves, the koala can nevertheless be experienced close-up at sanctuaries and zoos throughout Australia.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 3oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Australian Koala – 15th Anniversary 2022 3oz Silver Gilded Coin.

Design

Celebrating the Koala’s 15th anniversary in silver, this coin features a 24- carat gilded portrayal of the sleepy creature lying on the bough of a gum tree. As well as the inscription ‘KOALA 15TH ANNIVERSARY’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the design includes the coin’s weight, purity, and year-date.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Elements of this design have been gilded in 24-carat gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications