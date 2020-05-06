Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Brisbane Expo Privy Mark Kookaburra 1oz Silver Coin

This exclusive 2020 Brisbane Money Expo ANDA Special from The Perth Mint celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Australian Kookaburra Bullion Coin. The coin also features a Cooktown Orchid privy mark, Queensland’s floral emblem, to signify the show that was due to take place in Brisbane on the 2-3 of May 2020.

Although the Money Expo was cancelled due to COVID-19, The Perth Mint is releasing the special product in support of ANDA. Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Australian Kookaburra 2020 1oz Silver Coin with Cooktown Orchid Privy in Brisbane Money Expo ANDA Special packaging.

The Australasian Numismatic Dealer’s Association (ANDA) is the professional body representing individuals and businesses that deal in coins and banknotes throughout Australasia.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts a colored representation of a kookaburra perched on a roof at dawn with stylized rays of light in the background. Also included in the design is a privy mark with a colored representation of a Cooktown Orchid, the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA 30TH ANNIVERSARY’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the weight and purity.

The obverse bears Stuart Devlin’s depiction of a kookaburra on a tree stump surrounded by native foliage, as it appeared on The Perth Mint’s 1990 Australian Kookaburra Silver Bullion Coin. Also included is the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the inscription ‘1990 2020’, and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Stuart Devlin (AO, CMG) was an innovative metalworker and designer of coins for several countries around the world. Best known in the numismatic field for Australia’s first decimal coinage in 1966, Devlin is also famous for his role in the rebirth of gold and silversmithing as a vibrant art and trade in the late 20th century.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the reverse.



Presentation

The coin is presented in a colored presentation card which incorporates a fold-out stand for upright display.

Coin Specifications