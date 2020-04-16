These beautiful and silver coins commemorate 75 years since the end of World War II. Each piece bears internationally recognised motifs of peace, representing poignant tributes to the courage and sacrifice of those who fought in the name of freedom from tyranny.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and 99.99% pure silver, each coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

No more than 5,000 1oz silver coins will be released.

Design

Each coin’s reverse depicts a representation of two wreaths, a central dove motif against a stylised background and silhouettes of soldiers. The inscription ’75 YEARS END OF WWII’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark also appear in the design.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, weight and purity, and the 2020 year-date are shown on each coin’s obverse.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The coins in this series are housed in a range of display cases, each within a themed shipper and accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications