Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Kangaroo 1oz Silver Gilded Coin

This spectacular silver gilded coin features a true blue Aussie icon – the kangaroo, gilded in stunning 24-carat gold.

Each coin is meticulously struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Australian Kangaroo 2020 1oz Silver Gilded Coin.

Design

The reverse of the coin portrays an adult kangaroo on a grassed plain with a joey in the background. The marsupials are framed by native Australian grass trees. The design includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the 2020 year-date and the coin’s weight and purity.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

A specialist in animals, Aleysha Howarth is an artist at the Perth Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

