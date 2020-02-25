Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Kookaburra 2 Kilo Silver Antiqued High Relief Coin

The Perth Mint is excited to release this spectacular 2 kilo silver coin featuring the Australian kookaburra.

Known as Australia’s ‘king of the bush’, kookaburras are also popular inhabitants of urban areas, including national parks and botanical gardens full of incredible native flora and fauna. These birds mate for life and occupy the same territories year round, taking up residence in woodlands, open forests and even suburban areas of some Australian capital cities.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 2 kilos of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 200 of the Australian Kookaburra 2020 2 Kilo Silver High Relief Antiqued Coin.

Design

The reverse of the coin depicts a kookaburra flying in Perth’s Kings Park, an area comprising 400 hectares of open space on the edge of the central business district, with the city skyline in the background. The design also includes a guilloche pattern, the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA 2020 2 KILO 9999 SILVER’ and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin portrays a guilloche pattern, the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

The coins are individually edge numbered from 1 to 200.

Technical Notes

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artefact. As a result of this treatment the appearance of each coin may vary.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The coin is housed in a stunning clear case, which makes a perfect display piece. The case sits within a wooden presentation box and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: