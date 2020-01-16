Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Lunar Series III Year of the Mouse 1oz Platinum Proof Coin

This remarkable 2020 Year of the Mouse release is the first pure platinum proof issue from the Australian Lunar Coin Series.

Highlighting the first animal in the Chinese zodiac, the coin’s surface treatment combines a mirror-like polished background and delicately frosted relief.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar mouse in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972 and every 12th preceding year are said to be smart, resourceful, adaptable and kind. Possessing a rich imagination and strong intuition, mice rely on quick wits and an enterprising nature to find opportunities for success in almost all endeavors.

The Australian Lunar Series III 2020 Year of the Mouse 1oz Platinum Proof Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.95% pure platinum and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 188 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays two mice foraging on husks of corn. Also included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘mouse’, the inscription ‘MOUSE 2020’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

Each coin is presented in a prestigious black display case with a magnetic lid. Adorned with silver lettering and a geometric design, the case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the mouse became the first animal in the zodiac, and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth that tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications: