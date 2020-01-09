From our prestigious Australian Opal Lunar Series, this 2020 Year of the Mouse coin features a spectacular centerpiece crafted from authentic Australian opal.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar mouse in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972 and every 12th preceding year, are said to be smart, resourceful, adaptable and kind. Possessing a rich imagination and strong intuition, mice rely on quick wits and an enterprising nature to find opportunities for success in almost all endeavors.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 5,000 of the Australian Opal Lunar Series – Year of the Mouse 2020 1oz Silver Proof Coin.

Perth Mint Australian Opal Lunar Series Design

The coin’s reverse incorporates an inner panel design of a mouse detailed in pure Australian opal. The outer panel of the coin features intricate patterning with depictions of stylized lily of the valley flowers and other foliage. The design includes the inscription ‘YEAR OF THE MOUSE’ and the Chinese character for ‘mouse’ together with the 2020-year date, the weight and purity, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a stylized pattern and the monetary denomination.

Australian Opal Lunar Series Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Australian Opal Lunar Series Coin Specifications (per quadrant):