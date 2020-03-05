Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Surfboard 2oz Silver Colored Coin

One of Australia’s most popular pastimes, surfing is enjoyed by millions of people around the country. In an Australian first, this colored coin is shaped like a surfboard in an innovative release certain to appeal to enthusiasts of the sport.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,500 of the Surfboard 2020 2oz Silver Colored Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts a colored image of a wave breaking close to an Australian shore, silhouetted by a picturesque sunset.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2020 year-date, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination are depicted on the coin’s obverse. Also included is a stylised wave design.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Presentation

Each coin is presented in a clear acrylic case, allowing both sides of the coin to be displayed. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, the coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: