This extraordinary 1 oz platinum Wedge-Tailed Eagle Proof coin features a fresh new design celebrating Australia’s largest bird of prey from renowned American coin engraver John M. Mercanti.

The Australian Wedge-Tailed Eagle 2020 1oz Platinum Proof Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.95% pure platinum and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 250 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Wedge-Tailed Eagle Design

Designed by John Mercanti, the coin’s reverse depicts a magnificent wedge-tailed eagle swooping on its prey in the midst of a hunt. The design also includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE, the 2020 year-date, the coin’s weight and fineness and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The Wedge-Tailed Eagle obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

This coin is housed in a prestigious wooden display case within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

This is the fifth wedge-tailed eagle design for The Perth Mint by renowned sculptor and engraver John M. Mercanti, the 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint. Mercanti also created the reverse design of the American Silver Eagle bullion coin and has produced more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the history of the U.S. Mint.

Wedge-Tailed Eagle Coin Specifications

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2020 Denomination: 100 Dollars (AUD) Mint Mark: P Mintage: 250 Alloy: .9995 Platinum Weight: 31.119 g Diameter: 32.60 mm Thickness: 2.90 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark REV Designer John Mercanti Quality: Proof

About the Perth Mint and the Wedge-Tailed Eagle:

