Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Wedge-Tailed Eagle Gold & Platinum Bimetal Proof Coin

An extremely limited release with a history of selling out at The Perth Mint, this prestigious 1.5oz bi-metal coin is crafted from equal parts gold and platinum. The innovative coin depicts a swooping eagle in the latest addition to John M. Mercanti’s celebrated Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle coin series.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 3/4oz of 99.99% pure gold and 3/4oz of 99.95% platinum, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will issue no more than 150 of the Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2020 1.5oz Bi-Metal Proof Coin.

Design

The coin’s pure gold centerpiece depicts a magnificent wedge-tailed eagle swooping on its prey in the midst of a hunt. This representation continues into the pure platinum border which also includes the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE’, the 2020 year-date, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

This wedge-tailed eagle coin is housed in a deluxe timber display case within a themed, customized shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

The 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, John Mercanti is a renowned American sculptor and engraver and is responsible for more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the organisation’s history. He is also known for his wedge-tailed eagle coin designs (among others) for the Perth Mint.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications