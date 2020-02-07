Marking the 2020 World Money Fair to be held between the 31st of January and the 2nd of February, The Perth Mint has released an exclusive coin show special celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Australian Kookaburra Bullion Coin featuring the 2020 Australian kookaburra design in vivid color.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,500 of the Australian Kookaburra 2020 1oz Silver Colored Coin in special World Money Fair 2020 packaging.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts a colored representation of a kookaburra perched on a roof at dawn with stylized rays of light in the background. Also included in the design is the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA 30TH ANNIVERSARY’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the weight and purity.

The obverse bears Stuart Devlin’s depiction of a kookaburra on a tree stump surrounded by native foliage, as it appeared on The Perth Mint’s 1990 Australian Kookaburra Silver Bullion Coin. Also included is the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the inscription ‘1990 2020’, and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Stuart Devlin (AO, CMG) was an innovative metalworker and designer of coins for several countries around the world. Best known in the numismatic field for Australia’s first decimal coinage in 1966, Devlin is also famous for his role in the rebirth of gold and silversmithing as a vibrant art and trade in the late 20th century.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Jennifer McKenna designed the colored reverse



Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid within a special World Money Fair 2020 shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: