Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2021 Winged Victory Gold, Silver 1oz High Relief Proof Coins

These extraordinary 1oz gold and silver high-relief coins feature an innovative new design celebrating Nike, the goddess of victory, from renowned American coin engraver John M. Mercanti.

In Greek mythology, Nike was invited to live on Mount Olympus by Zeus, the king of the gods, as a reward for becoming his charioteer during the Titan War. Guiding Zeus’s horses through the battlefields, she is said to have bestowed fame and glory in the form of laurel wreaths on his victorious army.

In Australia, she was the inspiration for Gilbert Doble’s Winged Victory, created for the top of the Marrickville Soldiers’ Memorial unveiled in Sydney after World War I. Having suffered considerably from the elements, the elegant copper statue was restored and permanently transferred to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra in 2013 as an object of national significance.

The Winged Victory 2021 1oz Gold and Silver Proof High Relief Coins are struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 250 of the gold coins and no more than 3,000 of the silver coins will be released worldwide.

Design

The Winged Victory coin’s reverse portrays an Art Deco style interpretation of Nike. Her muscular figure, symbolizing strength, is seen kneeling as she honors an unseen hero with a victory laurel in the palm of her right hand. She holds a sword in a non-threatening position low on her left side as a gesture of respect. In a magnificent design flourish, Nike’s figure is enveloped in a beautifully symmetrical representation of her feathered wings.

As well as the inscription WINGED VICTORY, the reverse also incorporates The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2021 year-date, the weight and fineness and the monetary denomination.

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Presentation

Each coin is housed in a classic grey display case within an illustrated shipper and accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

The 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, John Mercanti is a renowned American sculptor and engraver and is responsible for more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the organisation’s history.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications