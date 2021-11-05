Perth Mint Coins - Australian Kookaburra 2021 2oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin

This extraordinary 2oz silver Proof high-relief gilded coin showcases Australia’s largest kingfisher, the kookaburra.

An essential feature of the dawn chorus, kookaburras also make their cackling call at sunset when establishing territory among family groups. Elements of the high-relief design have been gilded in 24-carat gold, superbly combining two celebrated minting techniques.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 2oz of 99.99% pure silver in proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 1,000 of the Australian Kookaburra 2021 2oz Silver Proof High Relief Gilded Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse design depicts a kookaburra perched on a eucalyptus tree branch. The bird and outer ring of the coin are gilded in

24-carat gold. The reverse also includes the inscription AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity, and 2021 year-date.

The obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the coin’s monetary denomination.

The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Silver Kookaburra Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Since 2008, Perth Mint designer Aleysha Howarth has worked as a designer and engraver ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications