Depicting master engraver John M. Mercanti’s sixth Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle design for The Perth Mint in a brand-new coin classification, this exceptionally detailed 1oz ‘enhanced reverse proof’ silver coin showcases an appreciably raised relief and a range of subtle finish variations.

Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is Australia’s largest bird of prey and one of the biggest eagles in the world. Found throughout mainland Australia, Tasmania, and southern Papua New Guinea, the bird has an impressive wingspan of up to 2.7 meters.

The Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2021 1oz Silver Reverse Proof High Relief Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 5,000 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Wedge-Tailed Eagle Design

Sculpted for The Perth Mint by the renowned US engraver, John M. Mercanti, the coin’s high relief reverse depicts a swooping wedge-tailed eagle with a snake in its talons. The bright finishes on these motifs are enhanced with a range of subtle variations. As well as the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ Mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight, fineness, and its 2021 year-date.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die. A variety of surface treatments have been applied to specific elements of the coin’s reverse design to create the impressive enhanced reverse proof finish. The coin’s obverse has been struck in The Perth Mint’s traditional high relief finish.

Presentation

This coin is housed in a classic grey display case within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

The 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, John Mercanti is a renowned American sculptor and engraver and is responsible for more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the organisation’s history. He is also known for his wedge-tailed eagle coin designs (among others) for the Perth Mint.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications