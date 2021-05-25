This majestic wedge-tailed eagle silver coin, featuring artistry prepared exclusively for The Perth Mint by renowned US designer John M. Mercanti, showcases a new ultra-high relief strike, a coining technique that offers an even greater three-dimensional aspect to the coin’s reverse design. Sublimely crafted, the spectacular bird stands especially proud of the coin’s delicately frosted, concave table.

Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is Australia’s largest bird of prey and one of the biggest eagles in the world. Found throughout mainland Australia, Tasmania, and southern Papua New Guinea, the bird has an impressive wingspan of up to 2.7 meters.

The Australian Wedge-Tailed Eagle 2021 2oz Silver Reverse Proof Ultra High Relief Piedfort Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 2,500 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Wedge-Tailed Eagle Design

Sculpted for The Perth Mint by the renowned US engraver, John M. Mercanti, the coin’s high relief reverse depicts a swooping wedge-tailed eagle with a snake in its talons. The bright finishes on these motifs are enhanced with a range of subtle variations. As well as the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ Mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight, fineness, and its 2021 year date.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin’s ultra-high relief reverse is minted on a deeply concaved surface to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Presentation

This coin is housed in a classic grey display case within a themed shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

The 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint, John Mercanti is a renowned American sculptor and engraver and is responsible for more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the organisation’s history. He is also known for his wedge-tailed eagle coin designs (among others) for the Perth Mint.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications