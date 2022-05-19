Perth Mint Issues 2022 1oz Platinum Enhanced Reverse Proof Wedge-Tailed Eagle Coin

Depicting master engraver John M. Mercanti’s seventh Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle design for The Perth Mint, this exceptionally detailed 1oz ‘Enhanced Reverse Proof’ platinum coin showcases a range of subtle finish variations.

Named for its long, distinctively shaped tail, the wedge-tailed eagle is Australia’s largest bird of prey and one of the biggest eagles in the world. Found throughout mainland Australia, Tasmania, and southern Papua New Guinea, the bird has an impressive wingspan of up to 2.7 meters.

The Australian Wedge-tailed Eagle 2022 1oz Platinum Enhanced Reverse Proof Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.95% pure platinum and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

No more than 200 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays the head of a wedge-tailed eagle. With a subtle range of shiny surfaces distinguishing it from the coin’s delicately frosted table, the artistry highlights the bird’s superbly effective eyes, which allow it to pinpoint prey from a great height, and a large, hooked beak. As well as the inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight, fineness and its 2022 year-date.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

A variety of surface treatments have been applied to specific elements of the coin’s reverse design to create the impressive enhanced reverse proof finish.

Presentation

This coin is housed in a deluxe timber display case within a themed, customized shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

This is the seventh wedge-tailed eagle design for The Perth Mint by renowned sculptor and engraver John M. Mercanti, the 12th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint. Mercanti also created the reverse design of the American Silver Eagle bullion coin has produced more coin and medal designs than any other employee in the history of the U.S. Mint ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications