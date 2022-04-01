Perth Mint Issues 2022 5oz Gold Proof Australian Kangaroo Coin

The Perth Mint is pleased to present this stunning 5oz gold Proof coin featuring the latest kangaroo design.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 50 of the Australian Kangaroo 2022 5oz Gold Proof Coin.

Design

The reverse of each coin portrays a kangaroo bounding across a flat, grassy plain with hillocks on the horizon. As well as the coin’s weight and fineness, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 2020 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Perth Mint Designer

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Neil Hollis designed the reverse.

Presentation

Each coin is presented in a prestigious timber display case within an illustrated shipper and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications