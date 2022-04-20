Perth Mint Issues 2022 Dragon and Tiger 2 Kilo Silver Antiqued High Relief Coin

The Perth Mint is excited to release this spectacular 2-kilo silver coin that celebrates the confident tiger and benevolent dragon.

In Chinese culture, it is customary to portray the tiger alongside the dragon as an expression of yin and yang, the traditional belief that all things in the universe consist of two opposing yet complementary forces. According to ancient philosophy, the beast’s wildly different spirits created a fierce rivalry. In challenging the dragon’s dominance, however, the tiger ensured the restoration of balance and harmony in the world.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 2 kilos of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 200 of the Dragon and Tiger 2022 2 Kilo Silver Antiqued High Relief Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays the head of a tiger and the head of a dragon. The indomitable nature of each creature, expressed through their formidable eyes and menacing jaws, embodies the equilibrium of their relationship.

The obverse of the coin portrays a guilloché pattern, the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the monetary denomination.

The coins are individually edge numbered from 1 to 200.

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die. Each piece has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a stunning clear case, which makes a perfect display piece. The case sits within a wooden presentation box and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Perth Mint Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Perth Mint artist Neil Hollis designed the reverse.

Coin Specifications