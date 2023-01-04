Perth Mint Issues 2023 Year of the Rabbit 1oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin

This spectacular gold coin celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese lunar calendar.

According to Chinese tradition, the emperor commanded a great race between all the animals on Earth to determine who should occupy 12 positions on the lunar calendar. To complete the course, each animal had to cross a fast-flowing river. The nimble rabbit used stepping stones before floating on a log to reach the opposite side in fourth place.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar rabbit in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, and every 12th preceding year, are said to be intelligent, creative, vigilant, and compassionate.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 188 of the 2023 Year of the Rabbit 1oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin.

Year of the Rabbit Lunar Coin Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a leaping rabbit among grasses with feathery plumes. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘rabbit’, the inscription ‘RABBIT 2023’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

The coin’s high-relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a prestigious red display case with a magnetic lid. Adorned with gold lettering and a geometric design, the case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the Rabbit became the fourth animal in the Chinese lunar calendar and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications