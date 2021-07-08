Perth Mint Issues Chinese Myths and Legends Dragon 2021 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin

The Perth Mint has just released a 2oz gold Proof high-relief coin featuring the most revered animal in Chinese culture, the mythical dragon.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of the emperor, the Chinese dragon is admired as benevolent, noble, and a potent symbol of abundance and good fortune. It is serpentine in appearance and shaped with the scales of a fish, has eagle-like talons, and a horned head. Since ancient times, it has often been portrayed with a pearl – a sought-after treasure associated with energy, opportunity, and immortality.

The Chinese Myths and Legends Dragon 2021 2oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. The coin has been struck with an extra-deep blank to showcase its superbly detailed design in high relief. No more than 250 will be released worldwide.

Design

The coin’s reverse design portrays a powerful and wise Chinese dragon clasping a pearl in one of its claws. As well as The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the artistry includes representations of clouds, denoting the dragon’s celestial realm.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, together with its weight, purity, monetary denomination and 2021 year-date are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a wooden lid. Packaged within an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: