The fourth year of The Perth Mint’s highly anticipated Australian Lunar Series III coin program includes an array of superb silver coins celebrating the next animal in the zodiac, the rabbit. The new year is marked by the release of stunning 1oz, 1/4oz, and 1/10oz gold Proof coins and 1oz and 1/2oz silver Proof coins, which are also released in a magnificent silver three-coin set. All five coins feature artistry portraying the nimble rabbit.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar rabbit in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, and 1975–and every 12th preceding year–are said to be intelligent, creative, vigilant, and compassionate.

Struck from 99.99% pure silver and 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality, no more than 1,000 1oz, 3,500 1/4oz, and 2,500 1/10oz gold coins– and 5,000 1oz and 4,000 1/2oz silver coins and 1,000 silver three-coin sets–will be released.

The coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Year of the Rabbit Lunar Coin Design

The reverse of each gold coin portrays a leaping rabbit among grasses with feathery plumes. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘rabbit’, the inscription ‘RABBIT 2023’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The reverse of each silver coin portrays an alert rabbit with its ears erect and another rabbit stretching towards a budding branch. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘rabbit’, the inscription ‘RABBIT 2023’, and the Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of each coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

Each gold coin is presented in a prestigious red display case with a magnetic lid. Adorned with gold lettering and a geometric design, the case is packaged in an illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the rabbit became the fourth animal in the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity. Each individual silver coin and silver three-coin set is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design and is packaged in a similar shipper.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications