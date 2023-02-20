Perth Mint Issues Special Privy Mark ANDA Kookaburra Coin

The Perth Mint is proud to present this exclusive Australian Kookaburra as its 2023 Melbourne Money Expo ANDA Special. Struck from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 2,000 of the Australian Kookaburra 2023 1oz Silver Helmeted Honeyeater Privy Mark Coin in Melbourne Money Expo ANDA special packaging.

The Australasian Numismatic Dealer’s Association Incorporation (ANDA) is the professional body representing individuals and businesses that deal in coins and banknotes throughout Australasia.

2023 ANDA Kookaburra Coin Design

The coin portrays an image of two kookaburras perched on the branches of a shrub displaying the flowers of Australian native waratah (Telopea). The design includes a colored privy mark representation of a helmeted honeyeater (Lichenostomus melanops cassidix), a rare yellow, black, and olive feathered bird with golden tufts on either side of its head that became Victoria’s bird emblem in 1971. The reverse also incorporates the inscription KOOKABURRA, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the coin’s weight, purity, and 2023 year-date.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The coin is presented in a colored presentation card that incorporates a fold-out stand for upright display.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Wade Robinson is a senior designer at the Perth Mint, having worked there since 2003.

Coin Specifications