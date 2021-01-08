With the tones and surface abrasions of an ancient artifact, this 2oz silver release portrays the Perth Mint 2021 Year of the Ox design in exceptional detail.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973 and every 12th preceding year are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

The Australian Lunar Series III 2021 Year of the Ox 2oz Silver Antiqued Coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965. No more than 1,888 of these coins will be released worldwide.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a stylized representation of an ox with its calf.

In the background, a village is depicted among mountains. Also included in the design are a Chinese pheasant in flight, a cherry blossom tree, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, the 2021 year-date, and the monetary denomination.

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the ox became an animal of the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications