Perth Mint Releases 2nd Incused Kookaburra 5oz Silver Coin

A recent addition to the Australian Kookaburra coin series, this stunning silver release features an incused impression of the latest kookaburra design. Known as the ‘king of the bush’, the kookaburra has been featured on Perth Mint coins for over 30 years, delighting collectors with much-loved artistic representations of the iconic bird.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure silver and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 500 of the Australian Kookaburra 2022 5oz Silver Incused Coin.

Design

The coin’s design depicts a representation of a kookaburra perched on an ornamental birdbath among Agapanthus, flowering plants regularly seen in Australian gardens. The reverse also includes the inscription ‘KOOKABURRA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity, and 2022 year-date.

The coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

The reverse design elements typically pressed in raised high relief have been recessed below the coin’s surface in an impressively detailed incused strike. The coin’s obverse has been struck in The Perth Mint’s traditional high relief finish.

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Silver Kookaburra Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications