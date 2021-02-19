This 1oz silver antiqued coin features a central gold-plated rotating charm in the shape of the second animal in the ancient Chinese lunar calendar, the ox.

Kind, intelligent, hardworking, calm, honest, and reliable, the ox is said to bestow many positive characteristics on people born during its years of influence – including 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, the coin is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 3,000 of the Year of the Ox Rotating Charm 2021 1oz Silver Antiqued Coin.

Perth Mint Design

The coin incorporates a rotating gold-plated sterling silver bead resembling the form of an ox. It is surrounded on the reverse by artistic portrayals of oxen among floral motifs. As well as The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight and fineness.

The obverse of the coin bears the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a pattern of beads, the 2021 year-date and the monetary denomination.

Technical Notes

The coin has been individually ‘antiqued’ to give it a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment, the appearance of each coin may vary.

Perth Mint Designer(s)

Ian Rank-Broadley’s effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was chosen to appear on the coinage of the United Kingdom in 1998. His design began to appear on collector coins that year and became widespread starting in 1999 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Natasha Muhl is a designer and illustrator for the Perth Mint. She is drawn to natural motifs, such as animals, birds, gems, and ocean life ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Presentation

The coin is housed in a classic display case within a clear lid. Packaged with an illustrated shipper, each coin is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Coin Specifications: