Pobjoy Coin Commemorates Charles III's Accession to the Throne

Low Issue Limit of 2,000 in Cupro-Nickel and only 999 in Fine Silver

The Pobjoy Mint is pleased to announce the release of a brand-new coin from Sierra Leone commemorating the historic event of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms.

HM King Charles III acceded to the British throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years of reign. Prince Charles was the longest-serving British heir apparent, surpassing Edward VII. When he became monarch at the age of 73, he was the oldest person to do so, the previous record holder being William IV, who was 64 when he became King in 1830.

The design on the coin features a portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taken from one of the last coins of her reign on the left with the very first portrait of His Majesty King Charles III on the right. The portraits represent the bond, legacy and passing of royal duties. Each coin is beautifully hand crafted with the obverse bearing the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

The King gave his first speech to the nation on September 9, 2022 at 18:00 BST, in which he mourned his late mother and proclaimed his elder son, William, Prince of Wales.

On September 10, 2022, HM King Charles III was publicly proclaimed King of the United Kingdom by the Accession Council. He was later also proclaimed King of each of his other realms by the relevant privy and executive council. This is the first time in British history that the ceremony was televised and available to the public.

The Coronation of HM King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort is due to take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

Presentation

The Cupro-Nickel coin is shipped raw in tubes. The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in our red box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .Proof Silver; Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: Silver: 31.103 g; Cu-Ni: 28.28 g Issue Limit: Silver: 999; Cu-Ni: 2,000

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint